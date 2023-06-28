Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 259,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $12,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Snider Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $631,922,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,411,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,209,000 after buying an additional 8,217,942 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 87,332.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,738,000 after buying an additional 7,502,751 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 314.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,842,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707,169 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Insider Activity

Citigroup Stock Performance

In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock opened at $46.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $54.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

