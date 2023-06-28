Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. cut its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,105 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its position in Fortinet by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 26,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Fortinet by 891.3% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 101,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,964,000 after buying an additional 91,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $73.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.83. The stock has a market cap of $57.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.15. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Fortinet from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Fortinet from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.57.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $358,823.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,887,038.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $344,561.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,947.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $358,823.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,887,038.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,788. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.