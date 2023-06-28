Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 73,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Corning by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 89,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its stake in Corning by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corning by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Corning news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $946,942.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,334 shares of company stock worth $5,294,350 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Trading Up 1.6 %

GLW opened at $34.69 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $37.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

