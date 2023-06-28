Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Sold by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 95.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,121 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,248,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,235,904.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,248,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,235,904.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $156,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 332,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,989,919.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 841,472 shares of company stock worth $33,508,858. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $41.83 on Wednesday. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.99.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Roblox had a negative net margin of 44.06% and a negative return on equity of 270.57%. The business had revenue of $773.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.74 million. Analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RBLX. Barclays upped their price target on Roblox from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.54.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

