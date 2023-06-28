6,388 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Purchased by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in PayPal by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in PayPal by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 649,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

PayPal Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $66.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.95 and a 12-month high of $103.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

