GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Invests $796,000 in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $1,814,707.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,703. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,435. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tractor Supply Trading Up 1.9 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Argus upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.15.

Shares of TSCO opened at $223.13 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $181.40 and a 52-week high of $251.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.