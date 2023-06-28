Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 116 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.0 %

ADP opened at $215.61 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

