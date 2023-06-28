GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Takes $557,000 Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $212.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.51. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $219.23. The company has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total value of $216,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,070,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total value of $216,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,070,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $12,127,466.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,503 shares of company stock worth $21,433,355. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Argus lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.57.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

