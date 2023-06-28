GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Takes Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $76.01 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.27 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $94.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.96.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.72%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

