Clarius Group LLC Has $551,000 Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 65,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of GWW opened at $770.50 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.63 and a 12-month high of $771.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $690.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $649.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.19.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.86 dividend. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GWW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $704.88.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.