Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 61 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLK. First Community Trust NA grew its position in BlackRock by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 90 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in BlackRock by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 1,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE BLK opened at $684.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $669.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $689.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $755.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

