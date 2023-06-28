E&G Advisors LP Acquires 400 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

E&G Advisors LP raised its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854,975 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $332,276,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,954,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,074,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,912 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,953,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,110,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,771,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,126,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,501 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Price Performance

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $52.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.70 and its 200 day moving average is $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.71%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Articles

