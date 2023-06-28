Clarius Group LLC Sells 281 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 110,628.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897,795 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $328,936,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3,389.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,624,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,850,000 after buying an additional 4,492,347 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 244.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,615,000 after buying an additional 1,513,063 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,934,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,556,000 after buying an additional 828,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. OTR Global downgraded shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA stock opened at $57.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.76. The stock has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

About Corteva



Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

