Clarius Group LLC Sells 95 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,706 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $283.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $286.01 and a 200-day moving average of $273.04. The stock has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $204.55 and a one year high of $299.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $14,556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at $26,738,252.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $14,556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at $26,738,252.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,595.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,933 shares of company stock valued at $29,642,156. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.67.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

