Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $640,000 Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. City Holding Co. lifted its position in S&P Global by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.5% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.00.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

S&P Global Price Performance

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.43, for a total value of $76,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,917.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.43, for a total transaction of $76,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,917.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,441 shares of company stock worth $5,948,167. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $391.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $125.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $368.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $402.92.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

