Manning & Napier Group LLC Makes New Investment in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 49,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 461.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 16,636 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the first quarter worth $227,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 6.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 191,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,354,000 after buying an additional 10,933 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 7.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 63.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 536,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,901,000 after buying an additional 208,256 shares during the last quarter. 99.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CUBE. Raymond James downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

CubeSmart Trading Up 2.4 %

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

CUBE opened at $45.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $36.82 and a twelve month high of $51.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.45%.

Insider Transactions at CubeSmart

In other news, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 42,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total value of $1,951,172.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,780,803.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CubeSmart news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $675,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,495.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 42,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $1,951,172.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,780,803.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,391,277. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CubeSmart

(Get Rating)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.