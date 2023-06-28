CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 1,720 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,834 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,320,201 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $75,502,000 after buying an additional 537,980 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,567 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 614,359 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,008,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $434,883.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,062,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $277,281.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,335.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $434,883.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,062,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,251 shares of company stock worth $2,022,847 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.1 %

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 13th. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $63.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $70.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.12 and a 200-day moving average of $61.63.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

