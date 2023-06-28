Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $778,000 Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. reduced its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC opened at $448.44 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $429.10 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $68.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $449.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $467.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.20%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

