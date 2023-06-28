CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $247,000 Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Williams Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 143,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $377,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its stake in Williams Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 33,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group increased its stake in Williams Companies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 134,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $31.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.70. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.04%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at $7,615,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

