Clarius Group LLC Has $553,000 Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Clarius Group LLC cut its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,020 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,125,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,398,000 after acquiring an additional 764,385 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,004,000 after acquiring an additional 457,383 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,318,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,168,000 after acquiring an additional 249,857 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,529,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,425 shares in the company, valued at $20,293,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $2,395,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,529,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,293,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,067 shares of company stock worth $4,638,955 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.5 %

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $322.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $289.38 and a 200 day moving average of $282.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.90 and a 12-month high of $324.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.63.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

