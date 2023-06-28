Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Up 0.2 %

MO opened at $44.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.71. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MO. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.63.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.