Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Bought by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth about $274,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at about $746,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of BAH opened at $109.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.59. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.04 and a fifty-two week high of $112.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.46.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 93.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on BAH. Barclays upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.25.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,764,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,926. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,764,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,926. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 44,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $4,843,055.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 630,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,328,477.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,513 shares of company stock valued at $11,327,453 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

