Trilogy Capital Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,099 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,773,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.86.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CI opened at $275.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $258.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

