Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Holdings Decreased by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of SWK stock opened at $92.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.24 and a fifty-two week high of $118.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.46. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.31.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.59%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

