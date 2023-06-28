CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.91.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $178.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.61. CME Group has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $212.09.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CME Group will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $610,482,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in CME Group by 363.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,739,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,595,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,500 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in CME Group by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,803,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,391,000 after purchasing an additional 980,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,159,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,220,000 after purchasing an additional 916,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

