City Holding Co. Has $271,000 Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,642 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 288.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

American Express Trading Up 0.7 %

AXP opened at $168.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.76.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

American Express announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

