Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Increases Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 81,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $62.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.71. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $51.24 and a 52-week high of $65.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.187 per share. This represents a $4.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

