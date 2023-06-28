First Financial Corp IN Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First Financial Corp IN decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 15,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 89,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 127,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.74.

MRK opened at $113.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $287.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.54 and a 200-day moving average of $110.69. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.52 and a twelve month high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 57.03%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

