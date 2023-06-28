The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,679 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $25,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,114 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 215,208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,549,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 58,504 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.82.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE DIS opened at $89.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $162.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.90.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

