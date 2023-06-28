The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,114 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $89.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.90. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Macquarie lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.