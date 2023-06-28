Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.2 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $113.32 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $84.52 and a one year high of $119.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.54 and its 200 day moving average is $110.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 488,258 shares of company stock valued at $56,481,018. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

