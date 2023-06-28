City Holding Co. Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

City Holding Co. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,504 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 1.1% of City Holding Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Guggenheim cut their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.82.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $89.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $162.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

