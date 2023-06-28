State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $9.61 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $9,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,692,000. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 167,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 29,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $273,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,265 shares in the company, valued at $9,057,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB opened at $48.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.77. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.44.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

