State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,860 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,082,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,033,135,000 after acquiring an additional 608,736 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after acquiring an additional 54,365,954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,667,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,879,390,000 after acquiring an additional 302,077 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,698,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,027,710,000 after acquiring an additional 50,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 888 reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.5 %

EMR opened at $89.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

