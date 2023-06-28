The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock Position Increased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank lifted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 28.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after buying an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 10.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.20, for a total transaction of $38,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.20, for a total transaction of $48,729.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,543 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,745.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.20, for a total value of $38,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,875 shares in the company, valued at $4,114,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 285,791 shares of company stock valued at $74,644,492. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $259.91 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $211.49 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $263.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.06.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

