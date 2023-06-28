Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.5% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,714,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,989,000 after buying an additional 4,747,613 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25,173.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,643,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617,418 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 259,468,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,189,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189,368 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,540,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,271,000 after purchasing an additional 339,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,333,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,754,000 after purchasing an additional 711,497 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $69.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.23. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $71.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1298 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

