Hills Bank & Trust Co Trims Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hills Bank & Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,565 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.4 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.82.

Shares of DIS opened at $89.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.