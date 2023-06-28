Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of >$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12. Delta Air Lines also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.00-$6.00 EPS.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

DAL opened at $46.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DAL. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday. They set a top pick rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.68.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $172,650.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 273,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,275.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $172,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 273,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,275.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 24,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.