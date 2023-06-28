Naples Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030,376 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after acquiring an additional 34,269,435 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $256,613,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,745,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,941,047,000 after acquiring an additional 11,465,781 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $69,969,000. 61.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $19.35. The company has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.46.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.