Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.88. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $71.40 and a twelve month high of $80.05.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
