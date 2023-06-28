PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $186.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.42. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

