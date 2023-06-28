W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Sells 15,017 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,017 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $3,150,472,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,929 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $311,238,000. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $36.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.55 and a 200 day moving average of $42.41. The company has a market cap of $205.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

