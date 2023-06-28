First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $269,000 Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,706 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. First National Trust Co grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 124,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,429 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 48,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $100.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.82 and its 200-day moving average is $107.17.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.32.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.