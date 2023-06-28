Gradient Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,197 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 5.4% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,918 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 18,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on F shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.78.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $14.41 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $16.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.48.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.51%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

