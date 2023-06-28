First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 208 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $186.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.98 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $256.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.42.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

