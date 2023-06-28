Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires 240 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank increased its position in ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 1,003.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE opened at $59.50 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $71.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.85 and its 200 day moving average is $64.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.08%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.45.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

