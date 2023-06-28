Gradient Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PEG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.14.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $62.72 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $69.94. The stock has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.26 and a 200 day moving average of $61.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.14%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

