98,687 Shares in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Acquired by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 98,687 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,789,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Match Group by 187.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Match Group by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 359.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Match Group by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.34. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.73 and a 52 week high of $77.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $787.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.06 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 116.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTCH. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Match Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 31,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,082,759.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,340. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

