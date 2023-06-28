ETF Managers Group LLC Has $3.81 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 505.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,119 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $170.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $187.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.50.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

