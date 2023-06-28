Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 3,857 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,841 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 3,857 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $7,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,437,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,261,502,000 after acquiring an additional 8,199,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,380,637 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,670,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,503 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,592,512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $479,894,000 after purchasing an additional 105,551 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 8,225,868 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $341,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,930,601 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $287,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,088 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

EBAY opened at $44.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.54 and a 200 day moving average of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. On average, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

